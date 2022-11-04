Score this portable Apple Watch charger at an early Black Friday price

The Apple Watch pretty much has all the bells and whistles you could want in an everyday timepiece. But it's completely useless if it's running out of battery at the worst times. That's why this Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain is worth your time.

The Apple Watch tells you the time, tracks your steps, monitors your sleep, reminds you to wash your hands for far longer, keeps tabs on your heart rate, and sends you the latest Twitter gossip. It also lets you answer calls and have full-blown conversations with just a few taps. But these features come with a tradeoff: a shorter battery life. Unlike Fitbits which can last for days on a single charge, the Apple Watch is notorious for draining the battery faster than watches of its caliber. Unless, of course, you have the Apple Watch Ultra that claims to last up to 36 hours.

With the regular Apple Watch, you can expect it to drain mid-day from time to time. Instead of lugging around the standard charger and adapter, the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain gives you a more lightweight option, and you can score at an early Black Friday price. Instead of waiting until after Thanksgiving to buy at a discount, you can get it on sale for 61 percent off — no coupon needed.

This smart keychain charger replaces the typical charging cable and uses the microcomputer electronic system to wirelessly juice up your touch-sensitive Apple Watch. It uses electromagnetic induction charging to refuel your device, so all you have to do is place the watch on the magnetic center ring. With strong magnetic absorption, you can adjust the angle freely without worrying about deviating from the charger center.

This charger also packs a 950mAh lithium-ion battery that can accommodate all Apple Watch series. Four LED lights are built-in to indicate charging status, and it has safety protection features in place to protect your watch. It's also portable and pocket-sized, allowing for easy carrying and storage.

Formerly retailing for $49, you can get the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain on sale for an early Black Friday price, of only $18.99. You can also grab a 2-pack for $36.99 or a 4-pack for $72.99. This deal has limited availability, so you better hurry.

Prices subject to change