Apple's iPad Mini 3 is half the price today only

The iPad Mini is an undeniably cool gadget, but it's also a bit pricey. So why not get the same quality for a fraction of the price with this discounted iPad Mini that's currently available for half its usual price?

Featuring HD resolution, a super-fast A7 1.27GHz processor and 16GB of storage, this iPad is perfect for on-the-go students or commuters.

You’ll be able to watch movies and view your photos in incredible detail thanks to a 7.9” Retina display, play games without any lag due to a power-efficient A7 chip, and enjoy a 5MP rear camera along with a 1.2MP front camera for perfect selfie-snapping.

Treat yourself to an iPad Mini without breaking the bank. This Apple iPad Mini 3 16GB is available for over 50% off at just $239.99.

Prices are subject to change.

