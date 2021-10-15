Upgrade your sleep with this sustainable bamboo pillow, up to 60% off

Quality sleep is one of the most critical factors to our well-being. However, not all bedding products are created equal. The Shredded Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow assists in providing pressure-free comfort with sustainability in mind.

In an article published earlier this month, The American Academy of Sleep Medicine noted that healthy sleep is crucial for daily cognitive functioning, mood, and overall health. While many elements play into your sleep patterns, your bedroom setup is a significant factor that plays a role in setting yourself up for a successful night of rest — and that includes where you rest your head.

Most experts recommend replacing your pillow at least every one to two years to ensure sufficient support and cleanliness. If you don't recall when you bought your current pillows, it may be time for an upgrade. Combining comfort with sustainability, the Shredded Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow brings you the perfect amount of comfort with hypoallergenic features — bringing clean sleeping to your bedroom night after night.

It features 4lbs of shredded foam density that reshapes to distribute weight evenly and relieve any pesky pressure points with ease. The pillow, made with sustainable materials, is naturally antimicrobial, warding off dust mites, bacteria, and mold. With a temperature control feature, you'll be able to sleep comfortably according to your body's heat and movement, and you'll never need to turn or adjust the pillow throughout the night. A zippered bamboo cover is also included, allowing for extra protection and lasting usage.

Typically priced at over $100 for a 2-pack, you can get a Shredded Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow now for up to 60% off. Queen-sized pillows are available for $24.99 a single and $37.99 for a two-pack respectively, while King-sized pillows cost just $25.99 for a single and $39.99 for a double.

