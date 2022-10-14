​​Grab this top-rated baby monitor ahead of Prime Day

New parents have a lot on their plate to look after their bundle of joy, so they need all the help they can get. And as much as they want to dote on their newborn 24/7, they also have many other responsibilities to get to, and a baby monitor can help them keep an eye on their child when they physically can't.

If you're looking for a gift for a new parent, a baby monitor is a no-brainer. And if you need one that does more than just simply recording what a baby does, the Bebcare Hear Digital Ultra-low Emissions Audio Baby Monitor is an excellent option. For a limited time, you can grab it on sale at a price nearly $50 below Amazon pricing.

Developed by one of the most trusted baby tech companies out there, this Bebcare Hear baby monitor includes two units for each parent and transmits crystal-clear audio up to a distance of 2,000 feet. It has a white noise silencer to eliminate any distracting background sound and a starry projection night light that gently illuminates the nursery with a soothing light. It doesn't connect to WiFi, so you and your child's safety won't be at risk.

Bebcare Hear also has a temperature display that ensures the room is at a comfortable temperature for the baby, and an optional sensor can also be installed for monitoring the child's breathing. With rechargeable batteries, it can provide up to 70 hours of standby on a single charge, so parents won't have to worry much about suddenly losing contact with their child.

"This monitor gave me the peace of mind that I need as a new mom. Simple to use, easy to set up. The battery life is really one of the best things about this product. I am not kidding when I say that it can run for days before I need to charge up the unit," says one satisfied parent.

Usually retailing for $198, you can grab the Bebcare Hear Digital Ultra-low Emissions Audio Baby Monitor for only $169.99 — that's almost $50 off Amazon pricing.

