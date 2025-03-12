Big tech is crying — You’ll never pay for ChatGPT again after this

Love ChatGPT but hate the monthly fees? AI tools boost productivity, but subscriptions add up fast. Get lifetime access to OpenAI, Anthropic, GoogleAI, MetaAI, and more with 1MinAI Pro for just $39.99 (reg. $234)—one payment, no recurring costs.

All-in-One AI for Every Task

Whether you’re a writer, marketer, designer, business owner, or content creator, 1MinAI offers a single platform packed with tools for copy generation, image creation, SEO, video editing, and more.

Write & Edit with AI: Generate blog posts, rewrite content, summarize text, and even create brand-specific messaging

Design & Edit Images: Generate AI art, remove backgrounds, enhance resolution, and easily modify images

Transcribe & Translate: Convert speech to text, translate PDFs, or generate text-to-speech audio.

Chat with AI Assistants: Access GPT-4o, Claude 3 Opus, Gemini Pro, and more to help with research, brainstorming, and automation

1MinAI isn’t just powerful—it’s easy to use. Its intuitive interface lets you generate text, create images, and edit media without a learning curve.

With a 4.7/5 rating on Trustpilot and thousands of happy users, it’s a trusted solution for creators, professionals, and businesses looking to streamline their workflow while keeping costs low.

A Smarter Alternative

Most AI tools charge $20+ per month, adding up to hundreds per year. With 1MinAI, you pay once and get lifetime access—no recurring fees, no restrictions. It even includes 1,000,000 AI credits per month, enough to generate up to 805,555 words or 161 AI images.

Take control of your AI tools without the monthly costs — Get the 1MinAI Pro Plan for just $39.99 (Reg. $234).

StackSocial prices subject to change

