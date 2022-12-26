A better way to commute—the Bird e-Bike for 56% off plus free shipping

When you can combine doing something good for the environment with something that’s good for yourself, it’s a win-win all around. This ultra-fast A-frame eBike fits that bill to a tee. It helps to reduce carbon emissions while boosting your fitness level!

With the rising cost of gas, the increasing amount of pollution emitted by automobiles, and the mounting time spent in traffic jams, changing your commuting style almost seems like a no-brainer. In addition to saving you money, riding an eBike is good for your health—both physical and mental. While the former may seem obvious, the latter will improve by the mere fact that you are getting outside more. Well, that and you’ll be missing out on the road rage that seems to be occurring more and more often. According to new research, 82% of drivers in the U.S. have admitted to having road rage or driving aggressively at least once in the past year.

Introducing: Bird Bike

So with all those factors combined, doesn’t getting on an eBike sound like the right thing to do? Combining the best features of commuter bikes, mountain bikes, and electric-powered bikes, this Bird Bike is perfect to dodge the rush-hour traffic, cruise the country roads, or zip around doing errands. It has a 20MPH max speed with a 50-mile range. With a manual throttle for a fast recharge, an integrated backlit handlebar display, and a powerful 500w motor you’ll be riding easily, no matter where you are. It features a 36V/12.8Ah removable battery and a high-performance carbon drive train. And to keep your bike secure, the fully-integrated alarm system will sound out at a loud 120 decibels should someone other than you decide they want to take it for a spin.

With a 4.9/5 rating on Trustpilot, and with this rave review from T3: “The build quality, price and riding experience are all spot on. It sure does look an awful lot like a VanMoof, but it's cheaper", the Bird Bike can provide the ultimate riding experience. Christmas may be over but that doesn’t mean you can’t still buy yourself a present. Get this post-holiday deal now for 56% off at $999.99 with free shipping!

