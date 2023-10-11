Get your BirdBike for just $899 through October 15th only

TL;DR: The BirdBike eBike combines the virtues of low cost, environmental responsibility, and health-enhancing solution for modern transportation, and it’s now available for the exclusive price of $899.97 (reg. $2,299.99).

In a world that's desperately seeking eco-friendly alternatives, the BirdBike emerges as a shining beacon. It’s a clean machine that'll have you zipping around town without care for carbon emissions. Mother Earth gives it a thumbs-up!

What makes this bike even more attractive is that during our version of Prime Day, we are offering this set of wheels at the exclusive price of $899.97. Regularly priced over $2,000 you won’t find a better deal anywhere, not even on Amazon. But as with all good things, it won’t last forever. You’ll have until October 15th at 11:59 pm to take advantage of this offer.

But the BirdBike is not just a bike; it's a statement—a statement that says you care about the environment and your health, and you like to have a whole lot of fun while doing it.

With its 500W powerful motor and high-performance Carbon Drive Train, the BirdBike will provide a ride that’s more enjoyable and cost-effective. You’ll be able to go faster, effortlessly conquer those challenging terrains (with special thanks to its instant boost feature), and have a quieter, smoother, and virtually maintenance-free experience.

But it isn't just about saving the planet or money; it's also about improving your well-being. The BirdBike's embedded dash display is your fitness guru, tracking your speed, distance, and calories burned. Plus it provides real-time data, helping you plan your rides better and make the most of your cycling adventures.

The 36V/12.8Ah removable battery will help to ensure that you can pedal without worry. If you do run low on juice, it’s a breeze to charge. And when you need to park it for a well-deserved rest, the anti-theft alarm keeps your prized possession safe and sound.

Still not convinced? The BirdBike boasts an impressive 4.9/5 rating on Trustpilot. Thousands of riders have given it their stamp of approval, sharing their experiences and love for this eco-friendly, health-conscious ride.

So, whether you're commuting to work, exploring new trails, or simply taking a leisurely cycle, this eBike is your trusty companion. So step away from your computer, strap on your helmet, hop on, and let it take you away.

The A-Frame/Stealth Black model of BirdBike eBike is available until October 15, 2023 at 11:59pm for the exclusive price of $899.97 (reg. $2,299.99), no coupon required.

