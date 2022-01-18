This foldable dual 4K HD camera drone is an extra 15% off this month

Sure, taking pictures on your iPhone is great, but why not take them from 4,000 feet away? The Black Drone with Dual HD 4K Camera brings you a spectacular view from the top. It's also further price-dropped for the January Sale.

Designed for beginners and experienced users alike, the GPS 4K Drone 106 Pro is an excellent gadget for capturing quality images and video for various occasions and adventures. It houses high-quality 4K HD dual cameras that preview aerial views with real-time footage directly onto your mobile device. With the ability to film at a remote distance of 1,200m, the drone covers a dramatic elevated view that will capture moments from a new perspective.

Equipped with three speeds (fast, middle, and low), an adjustable three-axis mechanical gimbal, and an altitude hold mode function, this GPS 4K Drone 106 Pro will reach a stable flight at all times for the ultimate shot. Its foldable arms adjust with optical flow, providing a secure flying hover during various wind strengths. With integrated GPS capability, you'll also be able to activate location tracking, pinpoint multiple areas, and obtain an effortless retrieval. If there's a particular path you'd like it to record, you can easily control the drone with its intuitive gesture controls and bring the gadget back with its automatic one-key feature.

HD Dual Camera Mini Drone

The bundle is packaged with a remote control, a powerful 7.4V 3800mAh battery, a charger, and various accessories — making it an excellent gift to give or receive. Not to mention, its lightweight construction, compact body of 5.9"H x 6.3"L, and foldable arms allow for easy travel and storage when it's not in use.

Regularly priced at $89, the Black Drone with Dual HD 4K Camera can be purchased today for only $63.71. That's an extra 15% off with code JAN15. Bring on the breathtaking content with this high-definition gadget.

Prices subject to change.