An all-in-one charger and organizer for your everyday essentials

While spending a few minutes looking for your wallet, a couple more for your keys, and 30 seconds more for your phone may not seem like much, studies have shown that Americans waste 2.5 days per year looking for stuff. Time to get organized!

The average person misplaces up to nine objects a day, which means that, by the time we turn sixty, we will have searched for up to two hundred thousand things, according to one insurance company survey. Undoubtedly many of these things are recovered but before that Eureka! moment (which always occurs in the last place we look because, well, now we’ve found it) we often become tense, annoyed with ourselves, worried, and panicked. To make matters worse, we are often just heading out the door, already anxious about being late.

One of the most important things that we can do to help us avoid all this frustration is to keep ourselves and our items organized. Keeping small objects like the aforementioned wallet, keys, and phone, plus other items like jewelry, watches, glasses, and earbuds, together in one place is a great way to save your sanity and your time.

This Catch-All Tray Pod is an ideal solution. Not only will it hold all your essentials in one convenient location, it also features a Qi-certified wireless charger that will juice up any Apple or Qi-based Android device without ever overcharging it. Simply place it on your desk, your nightstand, your hallway entry table, or anywhere that’s accessible, and you can relax knowing exactly where all your “stuff” is, with the added benefit of the electronics being fully charged and ready to go. Practicality and functionality come together in one pragmatic package.

Normally valued at $139, this Catch-All 3 in 1 Tray Pod can be yours for only $49.99, or roughly one-third the suggested retail price.

Prices subject to change.