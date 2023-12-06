This DIY smart Batmobile™ zooms into holiday fun and arrives on time

TL;DR: To the Batcave! Treat your favorite Batman fan to a CircuitMess Batmobile™ DIY AI-Powered Smart Robot Car for $139.99 (reg. $169) and give the gift of learning with this price-dropped tech-fueled device.

Do you know someone who loves comic books and is a tech enthusiast? Finding the perfect gift that seamlessly blends entertainment and innovation can sometimes be challenging. Cue the CircuitMess Batmobile™ DIY AI-Powered Smart Robot Car.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, The CircuitMess Batmobile™ is not just a toy; it's an educational experience packaged in a sleek, futuristic design. Aimed at young minds eager to explore the realms of robotics and artificial intelligence, this DIY kit provides an engaging platform for learning STEM concepts while assembling their own AI-powered smart car. It promises hours of joy for those who love to build and arrives in time for the holidays if ordered by Dec. 7.

Boasting step-by-step instructions that are easy to follow, the kit includes all the necessary components, from the chassis to the AI brain, making it an ideal gift for beginners and seasoned tech enthusiasts ages seven and up. With various sensors and actuators, including a camera, microphone, ultrasonic sensor, and line-following sensor, builders can have fun creating and understanding the inner workings of a smart robot car.

CircuitMess Batmobile - become a STEM Super Hero while exploring the world of electronics & coding

Once assembled, the Batmobile™ unleashes a plethora of exciting features that are controlled through you! AI capabilities enable it to navigate obstacles, follow lines, and even respond to commands. Including sensors and cameras enhances its interactivity, providing an immersive experience beyond traditional remote-controlled cars.

If you are searching for a unique and educational gift for a Batman enthusiast this holiday season, the CircuitMess Batmobile™ is a great contender for encouraging creativity and problem-solving skills while being hands-on.

Purchase the CircuitMess Batmobile™ DIY AI-Powered Smart Robot Car today for $139.99 (reg. $169) through Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT with no coupon code required. However, you must order by Dec. 7 for on-time holiday delivery.

Prices subject to change