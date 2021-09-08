6 Ways to Improve Productivity and Maintain a Good Work/Life Balance

You just logged off. Your inbox is full and deadlines still loom. And yet, it feels like you’ve been busy from the moment you started work. The problem is not how hard you work, but how efficiently you spend your time. Here's where Clariti can help.

It all boils down to increasing your productivity. While you may not have control over the workforce in general, there are several aspects of your working conditions that you can influence so that at day’s end you will feel like something has been successfully accomplished. At its most basic, productivity means the output you get per input given. On a more conceptual level, it can be defined as the relationship between results and the time it takes to get them done. From the mental to the physical, from the elusive to the tangible, here are a few tips, tricks, and even a web app to help you get the best outcome in the most proficient way possible. So put away the energy drink, tone down the caffeine, and give these a try.



Be the Early Bird

“Wake up early and tackle the day before it tackles you. Be on offense, not defense.” –Evan Carmichael

There’s nary a successful businessperson around that doesn’t wake up at the crack of dawn to get a good start on the day. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi, Virgin’s Richard Branson, and General Motors’ Mary Barras are but a few top-level entrepreneurs that wake up when the sun rises (and some even a little before). Those wee hours allow them to collect their thoughts, hone their creativity, and take time for themselves and their family before connecting with the rest of the world.

Eat the Frog

“Eat a live frog first thing in the morning and nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day.” –Mark Twain

So what exactly does that mean? “Eat the frog” is a theory made popular by motivational expert Brian Tracy in his book ‘Eat That Frog’. By crossing off the worst activity on your list, the task you are most likely to procrastinate on, the rest of the day will flow easily in comparison.

Maintain a Healthy Diet

“Good nutrition creates health in all areas of our existence.” –T. Collin Campbell

An unhealthy diet can affect productivity and drain energy. In a study by the British Journal of Health Psychology, adults who ate more healthily over a 13-day period had greater wellbeing and also demonstrated more feelings of meaning and purpose at work.

Take Exercise Breaks

“Your productivity will double with increase physical activity.” –Lailah Gifty Akita

According to a Harvard study, not only does exercise have physical benefits, but it can also lead to improved concentration, a sharper memory, faster learning, prolonged mental stamina, enhanced creativity, and lower stress.

Make Your Work More Visual

“Don’t tell people your dreams. Show them.” –Unknown

By adding more visuals such as animated GIFs, screenshots, videos, pie charts, infographics, and slide deck presentations to workplace communications, employees could gain more than 33 minutes per week in productivity. That translates to more than 25 hours per year, which can have a huge impact on a company’s profits.

Use Productivity Apps

“The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” –Walt Disney

We’re going to rephrase that header. Don’t use productivity apps. Use Clariti. This desktop-only web app is like having multiple apps in one, saving you time, energy, and potential miscommunications. It automatically connects all related emails, chats, to-dos, documents, and social feeds on the same topic into an easy-to-use thread form, or TopicFolder, and supports all commonly used communication forms, multiple document formats, and cloud storage systems. Ideal for small and medium-sized businesses and startups, it helps to boost team collaboration and drive productivity.

So whether you’re working at the office, at home, or doing some kind of combination, keep these tips in mind. Not only will they help to boost the bottom line for your company, but they will also make you a better person physically and mentally.

And if you want to send this out to your co-workers or your friends, try the freemium model of browser-based Clariti (no credit card information needed), start a “Productivity TopicFolder” and see for yourself just how organized and succinct it can make your work life.