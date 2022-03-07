Take $50 off these unique and comfortable Airpod alternatives

With our lives digitally connected more than ever, it's essential to have quality headphones to keep us plugged in. Coby True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds provide quality sound with a comfortable construction — at a fraction of the price of other competitors.

Whether you're in the market for new earbuds, would like an extra pair, or need a gift idea for an upcoming birthday for a family member, these affordable wireless earbuds are great contenders. Make calls while on the go, jam to your favorite workout playlist, or listen to relaxing music at work with Coby True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds.

Seamlessly connecting to any device via Bluetooth 5.0, the practical earbuds will automatically pair with your smartphone, smartwatch, or computer and provide you with hours of listening time. With a mighty built-in mic, you'll be able to answer calls on the go and activate helpful features such as Google Assistant or Siri.

Carefully designed with comfort in mind, the earbuds come with soft foam ear cups that stay in place while running, hiking, or cycling. They also help reduce outside noise while walking on noisy streets or making an important call. The earbuds come complete with a charging case that provides 6.5 hours of ultimate playtime per charge and up to 22 hours total. Once the protective case runs out of power, you'll be able to charge it up quickly with its included charging cable and get it geared up for the next music listening round.

Available in two classic colors, white and black, the Coby True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds are currently on sale for only $29.99 — saving you $50 off their regular price of $79. Bring quality sound and performance to your everyday routine or give them as a gift to someone in need of an earbud upgrade.

Prices subject to change.