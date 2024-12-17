Get a backstage pass to every concert for $30

TL;DR: Save 45% on this compact telescope for concerts, sporting events, or outdoor activities through December 22.

We’ve all been there: Pumped when our favorite band like Coldplay announces a tour, only to find out the good seats cost as much as gold. Next year’s lineup is packed with incredible artists, so we’re grabbing nosebleeds and this handheld telescope.

Its impressive magnification allows you to see faces over 3,000 feet away, and most venues should allow you to bring it inside. It’s almost like having a backstage pass, except it’s only $29.97 during our holiday sale (reg. $54.99).

See Metallica, Journey, and more for cheap

Let’s be real: When you go to a concert, you’re mostly there for the music anyway. But it’s also no fun if you can’t see anything but the specks of your favorite artist on stage.

When you pull out this portable telescope, you get 50x60 magnification. Lift it up to your eye and get a close-up of James Hetfield singing his heart out on stage, even if you’re in the last row of the stadium.

Want to take some pictures on your phone for Facebook or Instagram? Your telescope comes with a phone mount, so you can use the gadget as a zooming camera lens for your phone. Imagine the kinds of photos and videos you could get, even when you don’t pay for front-row seats.

Get this telescope for concerts while it’s on sale for $29.97 (reg. $54.99). Our holiday sale ends December 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and no coupon is needed to get this price.

StackSocial prices subject to change