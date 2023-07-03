Satisfy your curiosity with this $180 award-winning streaming platform

TL;DR: As part of our version of Prime Day, you can get Curiosity Stream and watch new shows and documentaries for life for only $179.97 through July 14.

If you’re the type of person who’s always on the lookout for a new documentary to watch, you’d probably love Curiosity Stream. Just pay a one-time fee and get access to thousands of documentaries and series for life.

Normally, this lifetime subscription would run you $399.99, but we’re giving you early access to our savings event (that’s basically our own version of Amazon’s Prime Day), so you can get it for only $179.97 through July 14!

Browse from an extensive collection of content on topics like space, technology, history, nature, and art with helpful search tools. You’ll find thousands of options and be able to stream as much as you want without ever having to pay a monthly or yearly subscription fee. Plus, there’s new content added each week—you may never run out of new things to watch.

Check out Emmy Award-winning Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places series, or others like Planet of Treasures, Engineering the Future, The History of Home, Out of the Cradle, Speed, Deep Time History, Into the Jungle, Polar Bears, and more. Lots of these series and documentaries are exclusive to this platform, or originals created by Curiosity Stream itself.

As you explore and watch, bookmark shows to check out later or pick up where you left off on another device. Just like other platforms, you can stream content from your smartphone, tablet, laptop, Roku, or from other devices. Download shows or documentaries to watch from anywhere without an internet connection. This could be great for commuters, travelers, or those who like spending time at the beach but want something to watch.

Curiosity Stream also has a built-in recommendation feature. Rate your favorite shows and get personalized recommendations for similar or related content. You might just find your next binge-worthy series and learn something new in the process.

Until July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream’s Standard Plan for only $179.97 (reg. $399.99), no coupon needed. That’s 55% savings for our limited-time savings event!

