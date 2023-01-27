Become cybersecurity aware and open yourself up to new possibilities

According to PRN Newswire, cybersecurity is one of the most in-demand professions, with employer demand for workers growing 2.4 times faster than the overall rate across the US economy. Here’s your opportunity to become a part of this exciting field.

It is estimated that cyberattacks cost the United States almost $7 billion in 2021. From your own personal computer to large government networks, from seemingly innocent phishing emails to data-destroying viruses, there is no one immune to the potential of being hacked. And if that’s not frightening enough, it has even been surmised that the world's nuclear weapons may be more vulnerable to cyberattacks than previously thought.

To that end, protecting data from theft and loss is crucial, whether it be our own (or others’) personal data, highly secret government operations, confidential business transactions, or any information that may be deemed beneficial, either financially or strategically. In a world where practically all data resides in the ether world, we are consistently leaving ourselves open to breaches and hacks.

It’s no wonder cybersecurity jobs are among the fastest-growing career areas nationally. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts cybersecurity jobs will grow 31% through 2029, over seven times faster than the national average job growth of 4%.

Microsoft Azure Security Technologies (AZ-500)

If you would like to be part of that action, then this The Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer & IT Skills Bundle is for you. After completing the 26 courses, you will be able to pass the exams that could certify you to become a cybersecurity analyst, an information security manager, and more. It features a variety of lessons that will look at cybersecurity from a number of different angles, including identity management, authentication, cloud security, endpoint protection and detection, and secure network access, to name a few. As an added bonus, you will be versed in the advanced techniques of ethical hacking, including how to identify and crack multiple types of passwords and effectively counter password attacks. Furthermore, you will become familiar with coding that will enable you to handle security challenges and identify vulnerabilities and their consequences.

These courses are normally valued at $299 each. We are now offering the complete bundle for the best of web pricing. For only $79 (or barely over $3.00 per course) you can receive, as one verified buyer puts it, “[A] great collection of certificate courses for both entry and advanced level cybersecurity practitioners.”

