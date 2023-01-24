5 great deals for Data Privacy week to keep your identity private

While January 24th marks the start of Data Privacy Week, we would argue that every week should be so recognized. Every time you go online, you are exposing yourself to potential threats. Here are five apps that are going to help keep you safe.

"Safe from what?" you may ask. Basically every keystroke you make, every picture you take, they could be watching you (our apologies, Sting). The point is, hackers abound everywhere, and they aren’t necessarily those nefarious-looking criminals working in the dead of night behind black masks. A hacker can be anyone who uses their knowledge of computing systems to solve problems and achieve their goals—or someone else’s goals—be it for personal, political, economic, or another gain. It’s up to you to keep your data safeguarded and your privacy protected.

VPNSecure Online Privacy

By using VPNSecure, you can surf the net safely and securely, knowing that no one can intercept your activity, thanks to its strict no-logging policy. But beyond being a barrier to would-be data thieves, it has other practical applications as well. When you are abroad, you will be able to browse parts of the internet that may be blocked in certain countries. As an added bonus, it’s bundled with an “Ad Blocker” option, allowing you to surf the net without dealing with all those pop-ups!

Get a lifetime subscription to VPNSecure Online Privacy for $39.99 (reg. $1,194)

Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN and Cybersecurity Hardware plus Wi-Fi Adapter

More than just a VPN, Deeper Connect Pico is a DPN (Decentralized Private Network) that automatically changes your IP address based on routing rules. Equipped with a 7-layer enterprise-grade cybersecurity function designed to keep your information safe while online, plus protect all your IoT devices, it will encrypt your data and block those annoying pop-up ads to give you a worry-free browsing experience. Together with the included Wi-Fi adapter, it’s portable, easy to connect, and simple to use. Furthermore, it will allow you to access any site you want, no matter where you are in the world with no restrictions.

Get Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN and Cybersecurity Hardware plus a Wi-Fi Adapter for $149 (reg. $ 249)

Dark Web Monitoring for Business

For those who do not know, the dark web is a part of the internet that isn't visible to search engines, meaning that many of us never know what’s lurking there. This is where much of the illicit undertakings and criminal activities take place, and where hackers thrive. Dark Web Monitoring allows you to gain visibility into hidden channels to protect your business from cyber threats, thereby giving you the advantage to deter attacks before they happen.

Get a lifetime subscription to Dark Web Monitoring for Business for $49 (reg. $1,342)

Windscribe VPN Pro Plan

Windscribe offers some fabulous security features such as R.O.B.E.R.T., Cookie Monster, Double Hop, and Split Personality. But don’t let the cute names fool you. More than just a VPN, Windscribe works to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing. With a strict no-log policy, it will delete cookies when you close the tabs, randomly rotate your user agent to reduce the chance of basic fingerprinting, spoofs your GPS to the location of the connected proxy, blocks ads and trackers that follow you across the web, plus so much more.

Get a 3-year subscription to Windscribe VPN Pro Plan for $69 (reg. $207)

HideAway VPN

This VPN lives up to its name in so many ways. It hides away what you are doing on the internet by encrypting all your data. It hides away any sensitive material you’ve entered on various websites. It hides away your IP address so no one can see where you’re located. What it doesn’t hide are its flexible rules, faster speeds, and “Always on” capability. So feel free to access your favorite websites and stream video no matter where you are in the world, knowing that your identification is safe and your privacy is secure.

Get a lifetime subscription to HideAway VPN for $49.99 (reg. $199)

Prices subject to change