Portable privacy: Secure your connection no matter where you roam

Stay secure with Deeper Connect Air, the portable VPN router. Perfect for travel, it’s plug-and-play for easy, secure internet. Get decentralized VPN protection, ad-blocking, and multi-region access, all in one lightweight device for $149.97.

What sets Deeper Connect Air apart is its decentralized VPN. Instead of relying on a central server that could track your activity, it uses a peer-to-peer network, on a device you can hold in your hand. This means your data is routed through multiple nodes, adding an extra layer of privacy and making it ideal for public Wi-Fi.

With ad-blocking built right in, you can also say goodbye to pop-ups and page-cluttering ads. And since it supports multi-region access, you can stream content from different countries without breaking a sweat. It’s a convenient way to stay connected to the internet as you like it — free from restrictions.

Weighing just a few ounces, this travel-ready device easily fits in any bag. It’s perfect for digital nomads, remote workers, or anyone who travels often. Plus, since it’s a one-time purchase, there are no recurring fees to worry about. Just pack it, plug it in, and you’re set for secure, private browsing anywhere.

With easy setup and powerful features, it’s your passport to worry-free browsing, no matter where you roam.

At $149.97 through October 27, the Deeper Connect Air Portable VPN Travel Router offers a hassle-free way to keep your internet activity private while on the move.

