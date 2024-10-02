This low-cost gadget protects your privacy for life

TL;DR: Protect your privacy with a Deeper Connect Air Portable VPN for $149.97 (reg. $219).

Relying on public Wi-Fi in airports, cafes, or hotels can leave you open to cyber risks. That’s why it's useful to have a Deeper Conect Air Portable VPN to protect your privacy and unlock the internet, and it's available for $149.97 (reg. $219).

The Deeper Connect Air takes care of your cybersecurity by giving you top-notch protection with military-grade encryption. Even if you’re stuck using public Wi-Fi, this compact VPN router keeps your data safe. And with speeds up to 300Mbps, you can stream, work, or browse without worrying about slowdowns. What makes it even cooler is that it doesn’t rely on a central server like typical VPNs; instead, it uses a decentralized private network (DPN), which adds another layer of privacy by removing middlemen that could compromise your data.

Traveling and want to stream Netflix or YouTube without hitting those annoying “not available in your region” messages? No problem. The Deeper Connect Air helps you dodge geo-restrictions, so you can enjoy your content anywhere. It’s also great for those who juggle multiple devices—this router supports up to five at once, so your laptop, phone, and tablet can all stay connected securely.

Setting it up is a breeze too. Thanks to its plug-and-play design, you’ll be up and running in no time, with no technical headache. Plus, it blocks ads and adds extra security features, so you’re not just protected from hackers, but from malware and annoying pop-ups as well. And here's the best part: you won’t be hit with any monthly fees! You pay once, and that’s it—lifetime access to secure browsing. Oh, and if you’re into blockchain, this device even lets you mine while you use it, so you can potentially earn a little something on the side while staying safe online.

