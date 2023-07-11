Safeguard your digital world today with Deeper Connect

TL;DR: With rising concerns about privacy invasions, data breaches, and government surveillance, Deeper Connect Decentralized VPNs act as a shield against these risks. Here are two models to help you do just that.

In today's interconnected world, online privacy and security are paramount. With cyber threats lurking everywhere, it's crucial to safeguard your personal information and keep your online activities private. That's where Deeper Connect can help.

Deeper Connect is now more affordable than ever. During our version of Prime Day you can get the Mini model for only $189.99 (reg. $349), and the Pico model together with Cybersecurity Hardware plus a Wi-Fi Adapter for only $139.99 (reg. $248). With a one-time purchase, you will say goodbye to subscription fees and hello to lifetime online security.

Both these VPNs offer safe and unrestricted internet access, bypassing censorship and geographical restrictions while blocking pesky ads. They both feature one-click parental control keeping your children safe from inappropriate or dangerous content. They both even allow you to earn a few extra bucks by sharing your idle bandwidth through Deeper’s Blockchain ecosystem. The main difference between the two is the size, with the Mini being larger and more feature-rich, while the Pico is smaller and designed for more portable and streamlined use cases.

Deeper Connect Mini Decentralized VPN & Firewall Hardware

The Deeper Connect Mini VPN is a powerhouse device that redefines the concept of online security. Its robust features and impressive performance set it apart from the smaller Deeper Connect Pico. With its larger size, the Mini houses more processing power, ensuring fast and reliable VPN connections with enhanced encryption. It also provides advanced customization options, allowing users to fine-tune their VPN settings according to their specific needs.

Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN & Cybersecurity Hardware + Wi-Fi Adapter

The Deeper Connect Pico revolutionizes the way we protect our digital lives on the go. Unlike its larger counterpart, the Deeper Connect Mini, it boasts a sleek and portable design that fits snugly in your pocket, making it perfect for travelers, remote workers, and anyone who values online privacy. The Pico uses cutting-edge decentralized technology to create a secure and private network that shields your data from prying eyes, effectively bypassing censorship and ensuring anonymity.

