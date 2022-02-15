Deeper Connect Nano, the next generation of online privacy protection

Most of us know that by merely turning on our computers, we may be subjecting ourselves to a cyberattack of some form. Now is the time to increase your security level on all your IoT devices with this Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN.

VPNs or Virtual Private Networks have been around for over 25 years. Their purpose is to protect users’ internet traffic and keep their identities private while online by encrypting data. And while they are definitely useful to that end, according to the CSIRO (the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization), about 84% of user data had still been leaked, and approximately 18% of VPN services didn’t encrypt their data at all. The bottom line is you may not be as safe as you think you might be.

Cyberattacks can come under a number of guises, including malware (which includes spyware, viruses, ransomware, and worms), phishing through fraudulent emails, password attacks, and so many other ingenious methods hackers have devised. With so many of our devices connected to the internet now, IoT attacks are becoming more and more prevalent. There are even systems out there now that can track, locate, and break into your smartphone, even if it’s just resting in your back pocket.

All this is not meant to scare you, but to make you aware, and to take the precautions required to ensure that your personal data and information remains just that … personal. Deeper Connect Nano is more than just a VPN. It is a DPN (Decentralized Private Network) that automatically changes your IP address based on routing rules. This will help to improve your overall security and browsing privacy. It provides a 7-layer firewall that protects your entire home or business network, including all your IoT devices. Portable, easy to connect, and simple to use, you will be able to access content from any country without sacrificing Internet speed, without restriction. Among many other features, Deeper Connect Nano also blocks ads, trackers, and malware across the entire network and ensures kids are not exposed to adult or violent content.

Deeper Connect Mini - Introduction

Successfully funded on Indiegogo and backed up with positive reviews such as, “Speedy and quiet. Use it with a better peace of mind about privacy and security. Overall a big thumbs up,” you can trust that you are getting a product that is going deliver. It's available now for the one-time price of only $299 — that’s right, no monthly fees! Deeper Connect Nano — the next generation of privacy protection.

Prices subject to change.