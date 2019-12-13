The DJI Osmo Action 4K HDR Camera is $100 off with this holiday deal

If you lead an active lifestyle full of mountain biking, snorkeling, and hiking, you need a rugged camera to shoot intense footage. Your smartphone just won’t cut it, but the DJI Osmo Action can, and you can get one for just $279 with this special holiday deal.

The DJI Osmo Action is an action camera designed for all of your action-packed moments. It features a 4K footage that captures HDR video at 60fps, so every intense shot can be played back in crystal-clear detail.

DJI - Introducing Osmo Action

The Osmo Action uses RockSteady with electronic image stabilization for shake-free footage, as well as up to 8x slow-motion recording, which is perfect for bike stunts and close-up surf tunnel shots. Finally, the Osmo Action is waterproof up to 11 meters deep, so you can bring the action with you anywhere and everywhere.

Your action-packed lifestyle needs a camera that can keep up. Normally $379, the DJI Osmo Action 4K HDR Camera is $100 off from now until January 1.

Prices subject to change