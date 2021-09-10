Discover your dog's DNA + get a lifetime DOGTV subscription at 70% off

Have you ever wondered where your dog's temperament comes from? The DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test + DOGTV: Lifetime Subscription Bundle brings you advances in technology that help bring you closer to your pet.

While our beloved dogs can't talk to us, there are ways of finding out more about their needs. With a DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test, you'll discover breed specifications and unique personality traits that you would otherwise never know about with a simple swab of your pet's cheek. The kit comes complete with a detailed report, ready in just two weeks after submitting your dog’s sample, and even brings you insights into your dog's genetic health concerns and risk for certain diseases. It makes an excellent tool to use for any dog, but especially if you've adopted a rescue and find their past a mystery. As customer Ian Brock reviews, "What a great idea--learned so much about our rescue. I thought she was a Lab. She is a Boxer/Golden Retriever mix plus two other breeds. How can you beat that?"

If you are back in the office and find that your pup needs entertainment at home more often than not, a lifetime subscription to DogTV may be the key to keeping them happy. With years of research under their belt, the scientifically designed content caters to your dog by stimulating their visual and auditory senses. The 24/7 channel works with their natural behavior patterns to make their time away from their beloved owners more bearable and less stressful. It's a win-win for both pets and humans while they are separated — day or night.

Welcome To DOGTV

Typically priced at over $500, the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test + DOGTV: Lifetime Subscription Bundle can be yours today for only $147 at 70% off. Find out more about your dog and keep them happier than ever with this discounted mega kit.

Prices subject to change.