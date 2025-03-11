Don't go camping without these

TL;DR: Get a whole new perspective on the world with these 4K Night Vision Digital Binoculars, now just $89.97 (reg. $169) through March 30.

Ever wished you had night vision? It's easier than it sounds to make that happen if you have a pair of 4K Night Vision Digital Binoculars equipped with 8x digital zoom. Time to see the world after dark.

Get ready to see in the dark

The fun doesn't have to end when the sun goes down. Whether you're camping, hiking, or going night-fishing, now you can get a clear view even in total darkness. The 4K Night Vision Digital Binoculars allow you to see up to 1,315 feet away in pitch black.

These handheld digital binoculars not only give you the capability to see after dusk — they're also equipped with full 4K HD video recording and 36MP photo capture. Secure proof of any crazy things you see at night in high-definition thanks to the 32GB TF card (which allows easy transferring when you get home).

Choose between three operational modes, photo-taking, video recording, and playback modes, as you observe the world humans how weren't made to see. And get an even closer look thanks to the 8 times digital zoom and 24mm objective aperture that offers a broader field of vision.

Want to go on a day outing? These are also great for the daylight. The IP54 waterproof status also offers peace of mind as your binoculars are protected from splashes of water and dust while you're in the great outdoors.

Enjoy up to five hours of continuous use thanks to the 4000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, with no AA batteries needed. Charge it back up via a USB-C when you get home.

See the world in no light thanks to the 4K Night Vision Digital Binoculars, now on sale for just $89.97 — $80 off through March 30.

