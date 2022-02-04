Join the .TECH revolution with an industry-leading domain name

What do Cisco and Intel have in common? Beyond being successful companies in the technology field they, together with trade show giant, the Consumer Electronics Show, have jumped on the .TECH bandwagon. With this subscription you can do the same.

The .TECH domain was launched almost seven years ago, and is being popularized by (obviously) those in the technology sector, be they start-ups or those already well established in the industry. It stands to reason that a field that is known for its innovations would lean towards branding itself on the internet with a domain that readily identifies as up and coming.

Being a relative newcomer to the world of the Domain Name System used on the internet, the chances of securing the name you want for your webpage are so much higher with a .TECH identity. It also easily distinguishes your company as industry-leading and cutting-edge. If you are just starting out, it can also lend credibility and immediately grab the attention of readers and potential clients. With a strong company name accompanied with .TECH, you can be a standout among your competition. On a more basic level, but of high importance, with the mere .TECH extension, your website name has become more keyword-rich and will automatically be more prominent in search engines.

So step back from the .COMs and the .ORGs, or whatever domain extension you were thinking of, and let the world know that you’re all about the tech and you’re proud of it. Here is your opportunity to become part of the .TECH movement with either a 5-year or a 10-year subscription, for $49.99 or $79.99 respectively. Lauded by one reviewer as “.TECH is a really cool domain with lots of demand in the coming future, and locking in for 10 years for this price is a steal!” Get yours today and see if you don’t agree.

Prices subject to change.