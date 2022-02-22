Save $200 on this Pelaton Alternative

You may not be training for the Tour de France but you can still get into shape with the help of a bicycle. Thanks to the Echelon EX-3, you can do it in the comfort of your own home, without having to navigate wild terrain or endure nasty weather.

It’s been reported that pro-cyclists often ride between 20 and 30 hours a week, and while we certainly don’t suggest that you spend that many hours in the saddle (unless, of course, you are planning on joining the pro-circuit), we do advocate that biking is a great way to burn the calories, increase your aerobic capacity, and build muscles in your lower body. Staying healthy and maintaining your well-being in any capacity is good for you, but when you add in that exercise can even help to relieve anxiety, well that’s just a bonus.

Echelon Connect Bike EX-3

We often find a myriad of excuses for why we don’t exercise: It takes too much time. The gym is too far away. The equipment confuses me. I don’t want to get up early. Essentially, it’s all about convenience, as well as making exercise fun. (We would say easy, as well, but you know … no pain, no gain.) The Echelon 3X Smart Connect Bike offers all that and more. Simply set up the bike in a location in your home that suits you, mount the bike, pick your favorite workout, and start pedaling.

This studio-quality piece of fitness equipment offers 32 resistance levels so you can gauge the level of your workout, and with the Echelon Fit app, you can access more than 40 daily live classes with world-class instructors, and over a million songs that will truly get you motivated. Its strong frame will support you, literally, while the adjustable seat and handlebars will ensure that you get a comfortable ride.

Healthline states that “The Echelon Connect EX-3 bike offers a balanced, varied, and challenging workout, regardless of your fitness level.” Retailing at $799, use coupon code ECHELON at checkout to get this product for $200 off.

Prices subject to change.