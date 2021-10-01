This top-ranking portable station brings you power wherever you go

While summer may be over, our outdoor adventures can continue. The EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station provides a reliable solution for a steady power supply while traveling to remote areas, allowing for versatile power when you need it most.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon and an Amazon's Choice contender, the RIVER Max packs an enormous amount of vigor. Named an industry-leading safe and reliable power supply, it is designed with X-Stream Charge technology that produces maximum power at any given time with its high conversion efficiency, powering up to 10 devices at once.

Its impressive eco-friendly supply charges from 0-80% in just one hour, allowing you to keep all your essential electronics and appliances powered up effortlessly at home or on the go, with a 576Wh capacity and three 600W AC outlets that equips you with a generous supply of power during any camping trip, natural disaster, or emergency. Plus, several different connection ports allow for versatility and wide-range compatibility for devices of all kinds, including laptops, lighting, medical appliances, refrigerators, power tools, and the list goes on. With a lightweight design and compact construction, EcoFlow RIVER Max can be easily stored in small spaces and be ready for your next trip or when disaster strikes.

The portable power station pairs incredibly well with EcoFlow's 160W Solar Panel, which is waterproof and contains 21-22% high conversion efficiency. Other bundles include the EcoFlow DELTA + 110W or 160W Solar Panel, EcoFlow RIVER Max + 110W Solar Panel, or the EcoFlow RIVER Pro + 160W Solar Panel — all excellent contenders for bringing you power wherever you are.

While the EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station is regularly priced at $599, you can make sure all your devices stay safely charged at only $449.95 — that's nearly $150 off. Save big and constantly be prepared for the unexpected with this durable power charging station.

Find out more about the EcoFlow RIVER Series here:

EcoFlow RIVER series: The Ultimate Customized Backup Power

Prices subject to change