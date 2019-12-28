Prepare for an electrical engineering career in 2020 with this $25 bundle

2020 is the year of vision, so there’s no better time to reflect on your career trajectory than now. If you need a spark of inspiration, we recommend pursuing a career in electrical engineering. Jobs in this field are plentiful and pay well, and you can learn the skills every electrical engineer needs with this $25 bundle.

The Ultimate Electrical Engineering Master Class Bundle features 5 courses on fundamental electrical engineering skills. If you have no prior experience, the first course you should take is Complete Electrical Substations for Electrical Engineering, which will introduce you to topics like substation design and the grounding system. Each course contains dozens of practical, hands-on training questions to test your knowledge along the way.

There’s no shortage of electrical engineering roles, so if you want to expand your skillset and land a job in this field, this 5-course bundle can help. The Ultimate Electrical Engineering Master Class Bundle is on sale now for $25, or 97% off.

Prices subject to change