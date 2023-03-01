As seen at CES, this ergonomic laptop stand is now available for $43

That pain in the neck? The ache in the shoulder? The stiffness in the wrist? It’s like your body is telling you something, and maybe what it’s saying is you need to adjust how you interact with your MacBook or iPad. This laptop stand is responding.

While the study of ergonomics is not new, it’s safe to say that with the advent of technology, we spend more and more time sitting in front of a screen of some sort. The mere way we position our devices in relation to our bodies can have detrimental effects on our well-being. Thus it is in our interest to do what we can in order to alleviate at least some of these issues.

With even slight adjustments in height and angles, you may start to notice that you're feeling more comfortable. The Function101 ELEVATE Laptop Stand is designed so that you can reposition your device in four practical positions. Not only will make your work or play space more ergonomic, but it will also help to keep things looking neat and tidy, while providing the extra height you need, and keeping your device cool. It can also be used as a mini draft table to allow you to let the juices flow rather than trying to contort yourself into a position that will allow you to create freely. The flat platform will securely hold all models of iPads in either landscape or portrait mode.

ELEVATE

Compact and foldable, you can easily tuck it away when you’re not using it, or pack it with you whenever you’re on the go. Its lightweight, ultra-durable plastic, eco-leather top surface, and rubberized edge help to protect it from damage.

As seen at this year’s Consumer Electronic Show, the place to view the latest and greatest gadgets, and reputedly the biggest tech conference of the year, the Function101 ELEVATE Laptop Stand is a must-have accessory that cannot only help reduce body stress and eye strain but will help create an extra workspace. And during our Tech Innovations Seen at CES campaign, we’re making it easy on the wallet, too. Regularly valued at $49, we're reducing the price even further to $42.99, no coupon required. But as with all good things, this too must end and our promotion finishes on March 5, 2023, at 11:59 PM Pacific time. Don’t miss out.

Prices subject to change