Score this top-rated shortwave radio on sale for $100 off

TL;DR: Tune into broadcasts from all around the world with this top-rated shortwave radio on sale for 40% off.

Shortwave radios may seem like a relic from the past, but it's still worth having one within arm's reach in case of emergencies. With this deal on the Eton Elite Exclusive, you can score a feature-rich radio on sale for 40% off.

Even though radio is now easily accessible through smartphones, you never know when a disaster can strike. It would still help if you had a separate means of communication that you could rely on during emergency situations. A shortwave can do that, and then some.

Named Amazon's Choice with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, this Eton Elite Exclusive shortwave radio is designed to receive every radio wavelength AM(MW), FM with RDS, LW, and Shortwave (SW) both domestically and abroad. It also draws a VHF aircraft band, Single Sideband (SSB), and includes a PLL tuner, so you can enjoy a consistently strong and clear AM signal. Whether you want to jam out to your favorite tunes or tune into international media, you can trust that it can help you access nearly any radio content.

Get the World on Speed Dial with the Elite Executive from Eton

Unlike most radios that can be difficult to control, this one is designed to deliver ease of use, featuring precise automatic or manual digital tuning. It's quite easy on the eyes, too, with its leather case with craftsman stitching for impeccable design and ultimate portability.

For your peace of mind, it's worth noting that Eton is a proud partner of the American Red Cross, which is just a testament to this shortwave radio's reliability. Eton has been producing award-winning, innovative products for both entertainment and emergency preparedness purposes.

Listen to broadcasts here and abroad with the Eton Elite Exclusive shortwave radio. It normally retails for $249, but you can grab it on sale for only $149.99 for a limited time.

