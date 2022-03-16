Fabric gets that life insurance doesn’t have to be complicated

Major life changes — i.e. your child’s birth, or buying a house — are most commonly what make us realize we need life insurance. Despite these being hectic times, the process of finding a policy is infamously slow, but not with Fabric .

They offer term life insurance and they’ve designed the entire process for the digital age, which this generation of young professionals appreciates a lot, especially the parents with just a half-hour of free time each day. Classically, getting term life insurance has been an intensive and confusing process. Calling for in-person meetings and extensive paperwork, it’s been a real burden to busy people trying to build a life and sustain it.

To be a help to adults in need of life insurance, Fabric makes the process incredibly easy. Rather than spend weeks working with another provider, you can get a policy in as little as 10 minutes with Fabric if qualified. To get started, all you need to do is head to Fabric’s website and take its easy, 60-second onboarding quiz .

After deciding to sign up with Fabric , you can apply for an insurance policy in just minutes. If you need any help during the process, they have a licensed team of agents available to answer your questions. They offer term lengths between 10-30 years, so you can get some protection and then get back to parenting, working, and building a home.

If your life insurance search is starting here, then here’s some context for what Fabric can save you. For $1 a day, you can get coverage for a 10-year term — for a 35-year-old male non-smoker in excellent health and living in Colorado — of up to $1 million with Fabric, which beats the $750,000 you’d get with Bestow, and the $650,000 you’d get with State Farm, and the $500,000 you’d get with Prudential (pricing as of February 2022).

Excellent service on top of these stellar prices has earned Fabric a long list of great reviews. Featured on Forbes, Wall Street Journal, and TechCrunch, among other great publications, Fabric holds an impressive 4.8/5 star rating on TrustPilot. Putting it well, one reviewer on Google named Pei-Ru K. wrote that Fabric is, “Quick, affordable and painless — don’t think it’s possible to find a more effective combination.”

Take Fabric’s 60-second quiz and take care of your future today.

This article is designed to provide general information on the subjects covered. Term Life Insurance policies (Form ICC16-VLT, ICC19-VLT2, and CMP 0501 with state variations where applicable) are issued by Vantis Life Insurance Company (Vantis Life), Windsor, CT. Coverage may not be available in all states. Issuance of coverage for Term Life Insurance is subject to underwriting review and approval.