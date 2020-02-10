This solar-powered backup cam delivers HD footage to your smartphone

Even the best drivers need some help from time to time when it comes to backing up — a reality known all too well for those of us who have bumped into a pesky wall while trying to fit into a spot that was just a bit too small.

This FenSens Smart Wireless Solar Powered Backup Camera helps ensure that you’ll never have to hear and feel that dreaded backup bump again, and it’s on sale for 20% off at just $159. Unlike most backup cams that require replacement batteries and tedious installations, this fully-wireless camera is powered entirely by the sun and streams its HD 1080p footage directly to your smartphone.

Designed with the everyday driver in mind, the FenSens installs just like a regular license plate frame and doesn’t require a battery or extra screen in order to do its job.

You won’t have to worry about latency streaming regardless of where you’re viewing the feed from, and there are three easy hands-free ways to launch the app — allowing you to keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel.

Keep yourself and your car safe with the FenSens Smart Wireless Solar Powered Backup Camera. Usually priced at $200, this easy-to-install camera is available for just $159 — 20% off MSRP for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

