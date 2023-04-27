Save 75% on these Flux 7 earbuds with a self-charging case

TL;DR: Mom will love these Flux 7 TWS earbuds with their advanced noise-reduction technology, and you will love the price—only $24.99 during our Mother’s Day campaign.

Stumped about what to get Mom on her special day? We’re convinced she’ll appreciate these Flux 7 TWS earbuds. Not only can she enjoy her music wirelessly, but she’ll be able to block out all that unwanted noise.

Yes, our moms are constantly looking out for everyone else before themselves, so it only makes sense that, if we can give them a few moments to shut off from the world and immerse themselves into a world of music, podcasts, or books, or whatever strikes their fancy, that we should do so. And one way to do that is with a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, now on sale for only $24.99.

If Mom happens to be a fitness enthusiast, she’ll value these earbuds even more! Waterproof and sweatproof, they’ll keep pumping out the jam no matter what the weather. And if her inclinations run more towards shopping marathons, their five hours of standby time ought to see her through right to the end. If she’d rather laze on the couch soothing away her stress and tension, she’s good there, too! By simply slipping these buds into her ears, she can block out all the hustle and bustle around her and focus on “her” time.

Compatible with both iOS and Android systems, these buds come in their own charging bin that features a built-in 2000mAh polymer lithium battery. Once the earphones are taken out of the bin, they will automatically pair up with her Bluetooth connection and be ready for use.

Mother’s Day will be here before you know it, so hustle up and order these Flux 7 TWS earbuds by May 3rd to ensure that they arrive in time to package up with a bow and gift to one of the most important women in your life. Available now for only $24.99, 75% off the retail price of $99, no coupon required.

Prices subject to change