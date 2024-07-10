Never run out of room again with 2TB of storage space for only $110

TL;DR: For ultimate digital freedom, combine FolderFort's secure, lifetime cloud storage with the portable convenience of the Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive, each with 1TB of space, for only $109.99 (reg. $341.63).

Ever feel like your devices are bursting at the seams with photos, videos, and documents? Here are two fantastic solutions to your storage struggles: FolderFort cloud storage and an external hard drive, each offering a generous 1TB of space.

FolderFort 1TB Storage Pro Plan

Cloud storage, in general, is the ultimate in convenience. Imagine a giant, secure vault in the sky, accessible from any device with an internet connection. You're able to reach your files from your phone, laptop, or even a friend's computer. Your data is automatically backed up, and you can easily share files and folders with friends, family, or colleagues.

What sets FolderFort apart? It's more than just a cloud storage locker with a massive 1TB of space. FolderFort makes managing your digital life a breeze. Their user-friendly interface lets you store and organize files effortlessly. Need to collaborate? Create unlimited workspaces and share them with anyone, for free! They'll even get their own 1GB of personal storage. Plus, FolderFort prioritizes your data security. With a lifetime subscription, you ditch monthly fees and gain peace of mind knowing BackBlaze, a world leader in cloud storage, safeguards your data. They use top-notch encryption to keep your files safe from prying eyes, so you can relax and focus on what matters.

USB 3.0 1TB External Hard Drive

Also offering an impressive 1TB of storage, this ultra slim external hard drive boasts lightning-fast transfer speeds of up to 120Mbps read and 104Mbps write, making data transfers a breeze. Reliable and secure, this stylish, portable drive offers peace of mind wherever you go. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to take your files with you, while wide compatibility ensures seamless connection with a wide variety of operating systems.

Cloud storage and external hard drives aren't mutually exclusive. In fact, the best approach often combines them. Use cloud storage for frequently accessed files and backups, while reserving your external hard drive for massive archives or data you need readily available offline.

With FolderFort's lifetime cloud storage and the Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive, you'll have a powerful 2TB storage combo for only $109.99 (reg. $341.63).

StackSocial prices subject to change