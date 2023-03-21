Save $30 off a top-rated food sensitivity test for a limited time

If you often feel bloated or experience stomach pain, maybe it's not you — it's your food. A food sensitivity test can help get to the bottom of what's making you feel queasy all the time.

You don't have to have an allergy to a certain food or ingredient to feel awful after consuming it. Food intolerances exist, and they may be the reason why you feel sick after eating a certain dish. And while a trip to the doctor is warranted for these things, you can save money if you take matters into your own hands instead. A Food Sensitivity Testing Made Easy kit can help, and as part of the Spring Refresh promotion, you can get it on sale for just $30 — no coupon needed.

Bloatedness, fatigue, headaches, rashes, and stomach pains — these are just some of the most common symptoms of having food intolerances, and having them is not cool. This particular test can help you detect whether there are certain foods that make you sick, so you can finally weed them out of your diet.

This basic health test examines common food sensitivities in categories like cheese, dairy, gluten, fish, meats, nuts, and more. It tests over 400 food and drink items, so you'll know whether you'll have to switch to oat milk or not. With purchase, you'll get a code that you'll use to order and register your test, and you'll be made to send over a hair sample. And in as little as three to five days, you'll get your results.

"I purchased the ultimate healthy sensitivity test thinking it would provide me with some insight into my potential sensitivities," raved reviewer Andrea Sheridan. "I was blown away by how comprehensive the report I received was, by just a few strands of hair. Definitely an amazing product."

This food sensitivity test normally retails for $60, but you can get it on sale for only $30 for a limited time.

