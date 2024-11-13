How this $24 titanium keychain became a new favorite EDC item

TL;DR: Write anywhere, any time with the ForeverPen™, on sale for $23.99 (reg. $40).

Your phone's dead. How are you going to write a reminder to pick up milk on your way home? If you have a ForeverPen™, this wouldn't be a problem. This tiny keychain doubles as a refillable ballpoint pen, and it's on sale for $23.99.

The ForeverPen™ is crafted from durable titanium and features a refillable ballpoint you can count on whether you're writing a grocery list or signing a check. You can jot down notes, ideas, or reminders even if you’re in wet or humid conditions. The solid ink is anti-smudge and writes on just about any surface—paper, cardboard, plastic, even wood. This means you’re not limited to traditional paper tasks; if you find yourself needing to mark a surface, label an object, or take down notes in a less-than-ideal setting, the ForeverPen™ has you covered.

But it’s not just about writing. The ForeverPen™ is sharp enough to cut through boxes and packaging materials, making it an ideal companion for those who frequently find themselves needing to slice open deliveries, tear through thick materials, or just handle unexpected tasks on the go.

Despite its tiny size, the ForeverPen™ is built for longevity and resilience, capable of withstanding the elements and maintaining its shape and function through fire, water, and daily wear and tear. It's your everyday carry keychain you can use for everything from writing out a note to tearing into a package.

