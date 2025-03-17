Always have a pen on hand with this tiny $24 multi-tasking tool

TL;DR: Keep the ForeverPen™ Tiny Inkless Pen on your key ring to help you out in a pinch for just $23.99 (reg. $40).

Never be caught without a pen again! The ForeverPen™ Tiny Inkless Pen and Multi-Tool is a multi-tasking must-have on your key ring.

If you seem to be hunting for a writing utensil too often for your liking, this handy tool is for you. And aside from serving as a pen on hand whenever you need it, the ForeverPen™ also comes in handy in emergencies and beyond. It's on sale for $23.99 (reg. $40) now for a limited time.



This tiny titanium tool is mighty powerful

As the smallest pen ever made, the ForeverPen™ensures you always have a writing utensil in any situation.

Aside from being a convenient size, this pen actually improves upon usual pens thanks to its inkless status. This provides permanent writing on practically any service (even wood or plastic!).

It works even if you try to write upside down or underwater. And you won't have to deal with marks or smudges on your fingertips since the nib is made from silver composite.

And The ForeverPen™ doesn't just stop at writing. Measuring at just a little less than an inch, it can also cut through boxes and survive the elements thanks to its fire-resistant status. (No wonder it was crowdfunded on both Kickstarter and Indiegogo!)

Attach the ForeverPen™ to your keyring without adding much bulk, or use the pass-through on the base to attach it anywhere you'll need it in a pinch.

Be prepared with a pen wherever you go thanks to the ForeverPen™ Tiny Inkless Pen and Multi-Tool, now just $23.99, 40% off the usual $40 price tag for a limited time.

