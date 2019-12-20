This $108 FrankOne coffee maker can prepare a cup of cold brew in 4 minutes

Nothing’s quite as satisfying as hot coffee early in the morning, but if you want to switch up your routine every once in a while with a refreshing cup of cold brew, you’ll need to prepare it the night before. Luckily, FrankOne can brew hot or cold coffee in just minutes, making it the perfect gift for coffee aficionados at just $108.

The FrankOne is a cold brew and hot coffee maker in one. Its patent-pending VacTec brewing technology can extract cold brew coffee in just four minutes. Alternatively, you can prepare a hot cup of coffee in 30 seconds. All you have to do is pack your grounds, pour room temperature or hot water on top, and let the FrankOne prepare you the perfect cup to suit your tastes.

Whether it’s cold brews or drip, the FrankOne is a great gift for any coffee lover. The FrankOne Cold Brew & Coffee Maker retails for $120, but you can buy one today for $108 by using coupon code FRANKONESAVE at checkout.

Prices subject to change