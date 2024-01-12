Work comfortably with this ergonomic dual-screen monitor, only $599.97

TL;DR: Dual-screen workstations are great, but all that extra room also comes with the discomfort of turning your head to see multiple monitors. Geminos is a dual-screen desktop monitor system designed for enhanced productivity and ergonomic comfort, and you can get it for the special price of $599.97 until 14 January 2024 11:59pm PST.

Turning your head to check your second monitor may not seem like much, but a little discomfort all the time could be a real pain in the neck down the line. A more ergonomic setup could be in order, and that's exactly what Geminos brings to the table. This stacked dual-screen monitor setup is on sale for the New Year, marked down from $799 all the way to $599.97 but not for much longer.

This dual-screen monitor already had its moment in the spotlight when it made an appearance at CES. But even if you didn't catch its appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show, you can still see how the two 24-inch displays can be quickly adjusted based on your height and working position.

Mobile Pixels GEMINOS crowdfunding video - No Kickstarter

If you like to draft emails while standing at your desk, slide your monitors up. If you want a tilted view that gives you a working surface you can see without turning your head, slide the monitors down. Plus, the stacked displays create a surface with a closer-to-square aspect ratio, overcoming ergonomic setbacks commonly found in other dual desktop monitors.

This workstation also includes a built-in 1080p webcam for video conferencing, powerful speakers, and a USB hub with 100W USB-C pass-through charging capability for your laptop. Small wonder Geminos was successfully funded on both Kickstarter and Indiegogo. You can even use it on some gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch, and the screens have an anti-glare matte finish.

Use code GEMINOS by January 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get the Geminos Stacked Dual 24-inch Screen Monitor for $599.97. Act fast, this is the best price on the web!

StackSocial prices subject to change