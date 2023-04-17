Small but powerful, these Night Vision Binoculars are on sale for $100

TL;DR: These small but mighty digital binoculars will not only allow you to get up close and personal before and after the sun goes down, but will let you capture your sightings in full HD resolution, for only $99.99 (reg. $159).

Whether you’re in hot pursuit of the nocturnal hooters, or you have your sights on the morning songbirds, these digital binoculars will give you the opportunity to observe them from a distance but still zoom in close enough to see their feathers.

Of course, you needn’t be a birdwatcher to appreciate the attributes of these mini-field glasses. Whether you’re a hunter, a camper, a scout, an explorer, a nosy neighbor (hey, we’re not judging!), or anyone who can appreciate the ability to bring what’s out there in the distance a little closer to you, you’re going to get good use out of these binoculars. With a 10X optical magnification lens you’ll get a sharp, clear image, whether you’re out in the middle of the night, in broad daylight, or anything in between, thanks to the 850nm infrared illuminator. And if you happen to be a lover of photography, it’s a great tool to add to your camera bag, thanks to its 2.4” HD screen and 4x digital zoom that will allow you to snap pics or make videos documenting your sightings that you can later save to the cloud.

Offering seven adjustable brightness levels and four color effects: color, black and white, luminous green, or infrared, these binoculars are small enough to fit in your pocket yet powerful enough to observe up to 300 meters in the dark.

Rated 4.5 stars on Amazon, and described as “ultra-cool,” “exactly as advertised,” “impressive,” “awesome,” and a slew of other superlatives, by verified buyers, these binoculars deliver great night vision and are perfect whether you want to use them for fun (like one user who used them to spy on his black cat at night!) or for more serious applications like surveillance.

These Mini Dual Tube Digital Night Vision Binoculars with 1080p HD Recording are on sale now for only $99.99, a 37% discount off the suggested retail price of $159.99.

