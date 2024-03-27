Embrace continuous learning with this self-growth app, now $59.99

TL;DR: Take on personal growth in bite-sized increments with a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium and pay only $59.99 (reg. $299).

Providing access to over 1,500 book summaries, with up to 50 new additions each month, Headway Premium offers an innovative approach to learning. These summaries distill the essence of best-selling books into concise forms.

With over 12 million users, the summaries are condensed to capture the fundamental concepts and primary ideas, allowing users to grasp the essence of a wide range of books without getting bogged down by their extensive length. Although these summaries do not substitute for the detailed experience of reading the entire book, they provide an outstanding guide by giving a brief overview of the book's central themes and content. Plus, you can save over $230 on your subscription for a limited time.

Headway's content is tailored to various interests, offering a wide selection of titles condensed into handy 15-minute segments. From personal growth guides to health insights to learning effective business strategies, Headway's vast library spans diverse topics in multiple categories, ensuring something for everyone's interests.

The app features a user-friendly interface and a customizable reading experience, accommodating users of all reading habits and schedules. Headway Premium fits seamlessly into any lifestyle, whether listening to an audio summary during a commute or reading a few pages before bed.

Earning a stellar 4.6 out of 5 stars from verified customers, the lifetime subscription also offers an uninterrupted, ad-free experience. It allows users to access all the app's premium features, including interactive features like quizzes and review tools to enhance retention and understanding. In TechCrunch's words, "Creating gamifying elements on the Headway app has partially met the need to study with excitement, not boredom."

You can achieve endless learning with a Headway Premium: Lifetime Subscription for only $59.99 (reg. $299), with no coupon code required.

StackSocial prices subject to change