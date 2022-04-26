How to take your home theater experience to the next level

Over the past few years, many of us have come to realize that maybe spending time at home isn't so bad—especially when you put some time and effort into upgrading your space. If you want to take watching movies to the next level minus the hassle of heading to the theater, it's worth it to focus some resources on building out your home entertainment. Get cinema perks like the big screen, lighting, and sound in the room of your choice. Here are some suggestions to get you on your way to a better home theater experience.

Save Your Eyes from Fatigue

Ever notice that your eyes start to droop after a night of binge-watching? Yes, you may be tired after your fourth episode of Ozark, but chances are it could be because you’ve been straining to see the screen due to the way the light shines directly into your eyes. If you’re searching for a way to get the best viewing experience, we suggest you consider bias lighting, as offered in this Home Theater TV LED Backlight Kit. Bias lighting is a light source that's placed behind a screen to illuminate the immediate area behind and around the device while alleviating your eyes’ workload. And it makes a bigger difference than you'd expect.

Stop Squinting at a Tiny Screen

While it’s true that we can watch pretty much any movie, TV series, or video on our phones, tablets, and laptops, can you honestly say that you love watching them that way? National Center for Health Research studies have predicted that two out of three Americans will experience eye strain caused by excessive phone use.

It seems that when we stare at a small screen we blink less, which in turn causes our eyes to dry out. The aforementioned squinting can blur our vision and excessive glare can exacerbate existing problems. So let’s give the ol' peepers a break and switch to an Ultra HD projector that offers up to 200" of picture in stunning 1080p resolution and less eye strain than you'd get from a TV screen, which emits light.

Save Your Sheets for Your Bed

We get that in a pinch your white sheets will do as a projector screen. Heck, even a blank wall will suffice, but how many of us have 100" of wall space we’re not using for anything else? Not to mention, the picture quality leaves a lot to be desired. For the best theater-like experience, you'll want a proper projection screen, like this freestanding option that features a 16:9 aspect ratio, which works well with Ultra HD projectors (front or rear), and is fairly easy to transport.

Immerse Yourself in Sound

We’re not suggesting that if you watched the latest version of West Side Story on your home TV with its built-in speakers you wouldn’t enjoy it. But just imagine if you were watching it, or rather hearing it, with truly immersive sound. You would almost feel the iconic snap in your own fingers during “When You’re a Jet.” Audio like that adds a whole new dimension to your entertainment, and that's where soundbars come in. They're designed to provide multi-directional sound (that isn't bouncing off the wall from behind your TV), and this 2-in-1 detachable soundbar gives you four full-range drivers and 3D surround sound. You won’t just hear the audio; you will experience it, as it fills your space with detailed mids, sparkling highs, and deep dynamic bass.

Take Your Home Theater Anywhere

Once you start watching movies and shows in your new home theater, you won't want to watch them any other way. Luckily, portable projectors exist. With built-in speakers and small footprints, they're an easy alternative for when you'll be traveling or simply want to host an outdoor movie night. Take a look at this mini portable projector that you can toss in a bag for the ultimate entertainment beyond your home theater. Designed to couple with your computer, your phone, and more, it will project up to 150" and the integrated Bluetooth speaker handles the audio.

Even if you still head to the movies every so often, investing in a home theater setup can make your downtime feel like a real luxury.

Prices subject to change.

