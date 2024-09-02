This hoverboard won't burst into flames, but the price is on fire

TL;DR: The Hover-1 Electric Hoverboard has all-new safety features and a low price of $119.99.

Having a fun, efficient way to get around can make all the difference, whether you're riding in the park or grabbing groceries, and the Hover-1 Ultra Electric Hoverboard is a stylish, safe, and affordable way to do it at just $119.99 (reg. $192).

Are hoverboards as fun as they look?

You be the judge. This easy-ride hoverboard is built for smooth, effortless cruising. With 6.5-inch wheels and a powerful 500W motor (250W on each side), it’s got enough muscle to handle inclines up to 15 degrees.

You can zip around at speeds up to 7 mph and go as far as 12 miles on a single charge, so whether you’re dashing over to the corner store or taking the dog for a long walk, you’re covered.

Plus, with an IPX4 water resistance rating, a little splash from a puddle won’t slow you down. And don’t worry about waiting around to ride—its 25.2V/4.0Ah lithium-ion battery charges fully in just four hours, so you can get back out there quickly.

Hover-1 Ultra Electric Self-Balancing Hoverboard Scooter Overview | Upto 12 miles distance

Riding the Hover-1 Ultra is super intuitive and a ton of fun. Just step on one side, and the board stabilizes itself. Once you’re up, you control your speed by leaning or applying pressure with your feet, so you can glide, turn, and spin smoothly. The hoverboard also comes with Hover-1’s Inertia Dynamic Stabilization system, which keeps you balanced and in control the whole time, making it perfect for beginners and seasoned riders alike.

Safety

Hoverboards earned some negative attention due to some major design flaws, but a lot has changed in the years since then.

The Hover-1 Ultra is UL-2272 certified, meaning it’s passed all the top safety tests, so you don’t have to worry about it overheating. The safety shield battery enclosure adds an extra layer of protection against overheating, so you can ride with peace of mind. Plus, the hoverboard gives you real-time alerts if you’re going too fast or riding on unsafe surfaces, helping you avoid any potential mishaps. And with LED lights on both sides, you’ll be more visible, especially in low-light conditions.

Safe, fun, fast

Go for a ride.

Get a Hover-1 Ultra Electric Hoverboard on sale for $119.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change