These 12 discounted HP products will ship in time for Father's Day

In need of a new laptop? These 12 powerful refurbished HP products are now further price-dropped and ready to ship — just in time for Father's Day! Best yet, no coupon is needed, and the discount is taken automatically.

HP 215 G1 11.6" Laptop AMD A6, 128GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)

If multitasking is your superpower, the HP 215 G1 11.6" Laptop AMD A6 is here to assist. With 128GB of storage, a 1.0GHz dual-core AMD A6, and a bright LED display, you'll be able to stream your favorite shows and get all your work done with ease. The laptop also only weighs 3.3 lbs, bringing plenty of portable possibilities with it.

Get the HP 215 G1 11.6" Laptop AMD A6, 128GB SSD - Black (Refurbished) for $239.99 (reg. $278)

HP EliteDesk 800G2 Core i5-6400T, 256GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)

This grade A refurbished desktop brings forth incredible power with an Intel Core i5-6400T processor and 8GB RAM, providing plenty of storage for all your needs. It also doesn't take up much space, fitting nicely into any home office setup. With an HP BIOSphere and temperature controls, you'll get maximum data protection and safety.

Get the HP EliteDesk 800G2 Core i5-6400T, 256GB SSD - Black(Refurbished) for $269.99 (reg. $327)

HP EliteDesk 800 G3 SFF i7-6700 16GB 512GB SSD Windows 10 Pro (Refurbished)

Are you looking for an enterprise-level desktop that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? The refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G3 SFF features a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and an RJ-45 connection — comfortably accommodating all your files and documents in one place. It also has various ports that allow you to expand your desktop functions and connect all your crucial devices.

Get the HP EliteDesk 800 G3 SFF i7-6700 16GB 512GB SSD Windows 10 Pro (Refurbished) for $563.99 (reg. $684)

HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Tower i7-6700, 32GB RAM 1TB SSD (Refurbished)

This HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Tower is a great contender if you need speedy performance with maximum upgradeability. The MiniTower provides everything you need to store all your documents, files, videos, and much more. With 1TB SSD storage, 32GB DDR4 RAM, and a powerful Intel I7-6700 3.4GHZ processor, you'll have the complete package to tackle work and personal projects.

Get the HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Tower i7-6700, 32GB RAM 1TB SSD (Refurbished) for $587.99 (reg. $713)

HP ProDesk 600G3 mini i5-6400T 16GB 256GB SSD Windows 10 Pro (Refurbished)

With an i5-6400T processor and 8GB RAM, this refurbished HP ProDesk 600G3 mini is here to help you get the most out of your computing experience. A 7" widescreen focus and seamlessly integrated graphics ensure that your display will provide crystal-clear quality and help you stay on task. The package comes complete with a mouse, keyboard, Wi-Fi dongle, and adapter.

Get the HP ProDesk 600G3 mini i5-6400T 16GB 256GB SSD Windows 10 Pro (Refurbished) for $327.99 (reg. $441)

HP EliteBook 840G3 14" Core i5 2.3GHz, 8GB RAM 256GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)

This refurbished HP EliteBook 840 G3 laptop brings you ultimate performance with a 1366x768 pixel resolution for its 14" display, whether you're working remotely, traveling, or back in the office. Boasting a Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM, you'll have grade A performance while conquering every project that comes your way.

Get the HP EliteBook 840G3 14" Core i5 2.3GHz, 8GB RAM 256GB SSD - Black (Refurbished) for $398.99 (reg. $527)

HP ProDesk 600G2 SFF Core i5 2.7GHz, 8GB RAM 256GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)

Are you looking to work smarter, not harder? The refurbished HP ProDesk 600G2 SFF brings commercial-class productivity to your office setup. With a 6th gen Intel Core-i5 processor, integrated graphics card, and 256GB SSD storage, the small yet mighty desktop will let you run various files and apps simultaneously without lagging — taking your multitasking skills up a notch.

Get the HP ProDesk 600G2 SFF Core i5 2.7GHz, 8GB RAM 256GB SSD - Black (Refurbished) for $398.99 (reg. $441)

HP ProDesk 600 G4 Mini i5-8500T 16GB - Black (Refurbished)

This mini desktop PC will help maximize your business needs. With a compact construction that includes up to 32GB DDR4 memory and a mighty 8th Gen Intel Core processor, you'll save space without compromising performance. You'll also help prevent data breaches with HP's exclusive security and manageability integration kit.

Get the HP ProDesk 600 G4 Mini i5-8500T 16GB - Black (Refurbished) for $479.99 (reg. $600)

HP Elitebook 840 G5 8GB (Refurbished)

Packed with Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, this refurbished 14" EliteBook 840 G5 Laptop from HP takes your productivity to another level. The highly portable device houses a 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5-8350U Quad-Core processor, 8GB of 2400 MHz DDR4 RAM, and Intel Turbo Boost 2.0 technology, bringing you seamless performance while you stream programs and applications simultaneously.

Get the HP Elitebook 840 G5 8GB (Refurbished) for $559.99 (reg. $686)

HP EliteBook 840 G6 14" Windows 10 Pro (Refurbished)

In need of a highly secure PC while on the go? The HP EliteBook 840 provides high portability with reliable connectivity. Features include a dynamic Intel Core i5 processor, fast wireless LAN, and enterprise-level PC protection for your small or medium-sized business.

Get the HP EliteBook 840 G6 14" Windows 10 Pro (Refurbished) for $589.99 (reg. $714)

HP ProBook 430 G3 14" Intel Core i5, 256GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)

Fast and reliable, the HP ProBook 430 G3 laptop helps optimize the way you work. With 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Windows 10 Pro OS compatibility, and a full HD display, you'll have the tools you need to increase your productivity levels and take your work on the go.

Get the HP ProBook 430 G3 14" Intel Core i5, 256GB SSD - Black (Refurbished) for $339.99 (reg. $414)

HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows

This power bundle not only comes with the refurbished EliteBook from HP, but it also provides you a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. With an i5-7200 Processor, a 14" touchscreen display with 1920x1080, a reliable solid-state drive, and more, the ultra-light laptop fits perfectly into any tote or bag — allowing you to work from anywhere. Plus, with access to all the popular professional platforms, such as MS Word and Excel, you'll get instant access to help organize your data.

Get the HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows for $499.99 (reg. $919)

Prices subject to change.