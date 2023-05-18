Get powerhouse performance on a budget with this HP ProDesk 600 G1 SFF

TL;DR: This refurbished HP ProDesk 600 G1 SFF helps you update your desktop without breaking the bank. It's now price-dropped to $209.99 — saving you nearly $80.

Combining power, efficiency, and affordability in one sleek package, the refurbished HP ProDesk 600 G1 SFF i7-4770 desktop computer offers exceptional value for budget-conscious individuals and businesses seeking high-performance computing.

At the heart of the HP ProDesk 600 G1 SFF is the Intel i7-4770 processor. With its quad-core architecture and a clock speed of 3.4 GHz, this CPU delivers lightning-fast performance, allowing you to run multiple applications simultaneously without any noticeable lag.

If you require running various applications, the ProDesk 600 G1 SFF boasts 16GB of RAM and provides ample memory for handling demanding tasks. Experience improved computing performance as you work on resource-intensive projects or multitask seamlessly. From resource-intensive tasks to everyday office work, this powerful processor ensures smooth multitasking and enhances overall productivity.

By owning a near-mint condition HP ProDesk, you can take strides toward upgrading your tech. Its 480GB SSD (Solid State Drive) offers considerable storage capacity for your essential office files and documents. Plus, its integrated graphics amplify quality performance.

Thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, the ProDesk 600 G1 SFF allows you to connect effortlessly to wireless networks or hotspots. Stay connected and access online resources, collaborate with colleagues, and browse the web without the hassle of tangled cables or limited mobility. The wireless connectivity adds an extra layer of convenience to your computing experience.

As reviewed by a verified purchaser, the HP ProDesk 600 G1 SFF "Works perfectly for my husband and his i-racing (gaming) and perfect for me for business as I work from home! Everything works, and it's basically brand-new!"

While regularly priced at $289, the refurbished HP ProDesk 600 G1 SFF is now price-dropped to $209.99.

Prices subject to change