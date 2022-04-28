This top-rated jump starter is a game-changer while on the road

Getting stuck in the middle of nowhere is far from ideal. But if it happens, you can jumpstart your vehicle with one of the most advanced product series on the market: the portable HULKMAN Alpha 85.

While we never anticipate our car battery dying, we never know when an emergency will surprise us. The riveting HULKMAN Alpha 85 boasts a 20,000mAh@3.7V battery that gives life to vehicles with engines of up to 8.5L gas or 6L diesel quickly and effectively.

Rated an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the charging unit comes with over nine types of protection that helps ease safety worries or accidents while jumping your vehicle. It also saves you nearly half the charging time that most jumper chargers. With 60 jump starts on a single charge, you’ll be able to be back on the road quickly.

Measuring 9.1"H x 4.1"L, the portable and compact construction will allow you to place it neatly into your glove compartment, trunk, or travel luggage and take it with you wherever you go. No longer will you need to worry about needing another vehicle to help you start up your car when you're stranded in the middle of nowhere.

StackCommerce - Product Video - HULKMAN Alpha 85

Other features include a 65W speed charger that charges up to four devices simultaneously in 1.5 hours, IP65 rain-resistant and dust-tight protection, and a 3.3” smart screen that shows your charging progress. It is an excellent gift for a friend or family member who enjoys taking road trips or travels for work.

As reviewed by Geeky Gadgets, "HULKMAN [came] out with a really smart, very easy-to-use portable jump starter; the Alpha series is a must-have accessory for any adventure."

While the HULKMAN Alpha 85: 2000A Jump Starter usually sells for $129, you can jumpstart your vehicle securely at just $119.99. Simplify your everyday power source with the mighty portable gadget.

Prices subject to change.