This voice-activated smart desk lamp is over half off today

No desk is complete without a great lamp — regardless of whether you’re trying to finish up a major project or simply want to relax with a book at the end of a long day. This iHaper DL1 Smart Desk Lamp takes desk lighting to an entirely new level, and it’s available for over 50% off at just $42.99.

This voice-activated smart desk lamp offers unparalleled power and functionality along with a stylish and sleek design.

You’ll be able to adjust the brightness level directly using only your voice, take advantage of the lamp’s two-part design in order to use different light settings for different areas of your workspace, and protect your vision thanks to high-quality LED beads that deliver harmless light.

You’ll even be able to save energy thanks to human body induction support and a range of auto-adjustment features.

Treat yourself to the power and convenience of a smart lamp with a iHaper DL1 Smart Desk Lamp for just $42.99—over 55% off its usual price.

