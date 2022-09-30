In less time than it takes to boil an egg, you can read a whole book

In about the time it takes to cook an egg, you could learn how to win friends and influence people, discover 30 ways to reboot your body, or develop 7 habits of highly effective people. If these sound like book titles to you, you’re not wrong. And you can read all of them and more on 12min's micro book library.

Undoubtedly you’re thinking these books are going to take a lot longer than 12 minutes to go through. Not anymore.

According to a survey conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans spend slightly over 16 minutes a day reading for pleasure. What if you could read a whole book in that time? Micro books are longer books that are succinctly made into a very comprehensive read, concentrating on the key ideas in each of them. This allows you to focus on what’s truly important, and at the same time frees up your time for the other pressing issues in your life.

12min has compiled a library of over 1,800 non-fiction micro books in 24 different categories. With topics ranging from history to modern-day issues, from self-care to self-help and so much more in between, there is something for everyone. There are newer releases like The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, as well as some tried and true classics like Poor Dad Rich Dad. You can listen on the go, or download them to your Kindle account to review at your leisure.

Learn something new in the little moments of your day - Say hello to 12min!

Highly rated, and the recipient of great reviews, including praise such as “I like the concept of helping me find the right book and topic quickly, versus wasting time on something I ultimately find to not be useful,” and “Always-on learning for the person always on-the-go. Life never stops teaching, so we should never stop learning,” the 12min Micro Book Library is the perfect means to the end.

From now until October 15th, you can use code 12MIN for an additional 20% off the already discounted price of $39. That’s right, for only $31.20, the lowest price that’s ever been offered, you can receive a lifetime subscription to this invaluable library. Don’t miss out on this last chance offer.

Prices subject to change.