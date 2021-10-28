Instantly transfer printed text to your devices with Scanmarker Air

In 2005, the fastest English language typist in the world, Barbara Blackburn, set a record peak typing speed of 216 WPM. Using a 5 letter-per-word formula, she typed 1,080 characters in a minute. While impressive, it can't match Scanmarker Air.

Yes, this little piece of technological wizardry can scan 3,000 characters per minute and immediately digitize the information onto your phone, tablet, laptop, or computer simply by sliding it across a line of printed text. Imagine the time you will save. It acts as a digital highlighter, instantly creating an editable text version of every line you scan.

Toting 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon with over 3,000 reviews, Scanmarker Air lets you quickly highlight the salient points from your study or research material without having to painstakingly write or type everything down, yet have them close at hand on your device of choice. You can scan directly onto the computer application or web browser of your choice, making the whole process effortless.

ScanMarker Animation

But more than just a scanning pen, it also works as a translator. Simply select the language you would like to translate to, slide the device over your paper document and the translation will appear right where your cursor is blinking in a matter of seconds. Using Bluetooth and Smart OCR technology, you can scan the text in one language and it will automatically translate it into one of more than 50 languages.

Whether you are a student wanting to improve your study habits, a professional looking to maximize your productivity, a tourist in a foreign country, or just someone who could benefit from some of the features that Scanmarker Air has to offer — including Read Selected to improve your oral language skills and Read Live to help with word recognition — this gadget is for you.

Simple to use, easy to connect, and compatible with Mac and Windows desktop, and Android and iOS mobile devices (sorry, Chromebooks not supported), the Scanmarker Air is now available for only $110, a discount of 20% off the $139 MSRP.

Prices subject to change.