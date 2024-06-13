Get immersed in JBL pure bass sound with these $25 on-ear headphones

TL;DR: Save money on the Open Box JBL Tune 510BT on-ear headphones featuring JBL Pure Bass sound, a 40-hour battery life, and a built-in microphone for calls, now for only $24.99 (reg. $49.95).

Is the sound quality good on these JBL Tune 510BT on-ear headphones?

These headphones cater to listeners who enjoy a bass-forward sound profile. Their signature JBL Pure Bass sound delivers deep, powerful low frequencies, perfect for genres like hip-hop, electronic music, or anything that benefits from a strong bass presence.

Are these headphones comfortable to wear for long periods?

The JBL Tune 510BT is lightweight and features soft ear cushions and a padded headband for a comfortable fit. The foldable design makes it easy to take them with you anywhere.

What is the difference between on-ear and over-ear headphones?

On-ear headphones rest on your ears, while over-ear headphones completely encircle your ears. On-ear headphones can be lighter and more compact, but over-ear headphones might provide better noise isolation and a more immersive listening experience.

JBL | TUNE 510BT

How long does the battery life last on the JBL Tune 510BT headphones?

The JBL Tune 510BT boasts a battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge.

How long does it take to charge the headphones?

The JBL Tune 510BT can be fully charged in just 2 hours using the included Type-C USB cable, plus a convenient 5-minute charge provides you with an additional 2 hours of listening time.

Can I use these headphones to make calls?

The JBL Tune 510BT boasts a built-in microphone for crystal-clear hands-free calling. Multi-tasking is a breeze with multi-point connection, allowing you to seamlessly switch between devices. Never miss a call while engrossed in your favorite video—or answer that work call while jamming to your tunes. Plus, with a simple press of the multi-function button, you can instantly access your voice assistant for added convenience.

What does “Open Box” mean?

These headphones might have been returned unopened or simply taken out of the box for a closer look. This means you can snag a fantastic deal on practically new headphones without the typical new product price tag. Unlike refurbished products, open-box JBL Tune 510BT headphones haven't undergone any repairs or replacements—they're simply in new or like-new condition with potentially minor packaging wear.

Immerse yourself in premium sound with these Open Box JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for only $24.99 (reg. $49.95).

StackSocial prices subject to change