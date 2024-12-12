Don't miss your chance to pick up a pair of JBL headphones for $33

TL;DR: These JBL Tune 520BT Wireless Headphones sound great and only cost $32.97 (reg. $49). Check out here.

Whether you’re listening to music, watching TV, or taking calls, good headphones make a difference. These JBL headphones combine powerful sound, a long battery life, and seamless connectivity. Check out now while they're still $332.97 (reg. $49).

Enhanced sound and multi-point connectivity

What sets these headphones apart is the JBL Pure Bass sound that gives you rich, immersive audio, adding some new dimension to songs you've heard a hundred times before.

Battery life is another major win here. With up to 57 hours of wireless playtime, you can go days without needing a recharge. And if you’re in a hurry, a quick five-minute charge gives you an extra three hours of listening time.

Comfort is key, especially for long listening sessions, and JBL gets it right. These headphones are lightweight, with soft ear cushions and a padded headband that feels great even after hours of wear. Plus, they’re foldable, so they're easy to tuck into your bag and take anywhere.

One of the most frustrating parts of using Bluetooth devices is manually connecting and disconnecting between devices, but these headphones don't have that problem. Multi-point connectivity lets you switch seamlessly between devices, so you can go from talking on the phone back to watching a movie on your laptop.

JBL | Tune 520BT wireless light and comfortable headphones with great JBL sound

For those who like a bit of customization, the JBL Headphones App even lets you adjust the sound to suit your preferences with a built-in EQ. And with voice assistant support, you can use Siri or Google without lifting a finger.

So why the low price? These are an Open Box Item, but all that means is they may have been a customer return or floor model. The box might show signs of wear, but the headphones themselves are brand new.

Shipping is free

Time's running out to pick up a pair of JBL Tune 520BT Wireless Headphones for $32.97.

Sale ends on December 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Check out now if you don't want to miss it.

